Crude Oil Rally Tests Fibonacci Resistance… for 3rd Time!

Crude Oil Futures Price Chart

The Crude Oil rally is gathering momentum as Middle East tensions come to the forefront.

The rally has taken crude oil prices to a critical juncture.

Oil prices are back at a familiar resistance level… a price area that has been tested on two other occasions (aligning with other middle-east attacks).

Will this mark another high for oil prices? Or will this result in the breakout that crude oil bulls have been waiting for? Stay tuned!

