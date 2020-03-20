Could Be Bottoms Up If Stocks, Doc Copper, and Oil Reverse Higher Here!

The past couple of months has delivered a lot of bad news for investors.
Several key ingredients to a healthy bull market have fallen sharply, including stocks, Doc Copper, and Crude Oil.
In fact, all 3 have entered bear market territory in 2020.
For the year, the S&P 500 Index is down 25.4%, Copper is down 21.3%, and Crude Oil is down 58.7%. Yikes!
Relief in sight? Perhaps.
In today’s 3-pack, Joe Friday looks at these assets and says, “Quality rallies could start at these support levels.”
The S&P 500, Doc Copper, and Crude Oil are all testing important support at each (1). If all 3 hold at support, one should expect to see some nice gains take place. Stay tuned!
S&P 500, Copper, and Crude Oil Testing Key Price Support
