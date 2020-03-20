Could Be Bottoms Up If Stocks, Doc Copper, and Oil Reverse Higher Here!

The past couple of months has delivered a lot of bad news for investors.

Several key ingredients to a healthy bull market have fallen sharply, including stocks, Doc Copper, and Crude Oil.

In fact, all 3 have entered bear market territory in 2020.

For the year, the S&P 500 Index is down 25.4%, Copper is down 21.3%, and Crude Oil is down 58.7%. Yikes!

Relief in sight? Perhaps.

In today’s 3-pack, Joe Friday looks at these assets and says, “Quality rallies could start at these support levels.”

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

The S&P 500, Doc Copper, and Crude Oil are all testing important support at each (1). If all 3 hold at support, one should expect to see some nice gains take place. Stay tuned!

S&P 500, Copper, and Crude Oil Testing Key Price Support

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.