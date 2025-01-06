Corn Prices Creep Higher, Worth Watching This Month!

In the Outlook 2025 CORN, the ETF, is an honorable mention pick for this year.

I use a monthly chart in the report as a longer-term viewpoint. For CORN to regain a 6-7-year business cycle expansion or go through the 80-month moving average, the price to clear is $20.00.

The price of corn futures is influenced by a combination of supply, demand, and external factors.

There are 4 major supply factors to consider:

Weather

Acreage Planted & Yields

Global Production

Pests/Diseases

Corn futures were under heavy pressure last Friday but are bouncing back to start the week due to dryness in parts of South America coupled with broad strength in commodities.

The major demand factors are:

Ethanol Production

Livestock Feed

Exports

Industrial Use

Talk of potential softer tariffs and higher natural gas and oil prices are potentially giving corn support.

Economic & Policy Factors

Exchange Rates

Government Policies

Interest Rates

The US dollar relaxed a bit while interest rates remained high.

Market & Seasonal Factors

Speculation

Seasonality

Stock-to-Use Ratios

Seasonality is in corn’s favor. Marketing year (MY) to date shipments are now 24.49% above the same period in the 2023/24 MY.

External Factors

Global Conflicts

Transport Costs

Currently, oil prices could remain a factor, as well as any dockworkers strike and the continuing volatile geopolitical situation.

Technicals

The chart above is a daily viewpoint.

On the Daily chart, CORN is in an accumulation phase although needs to confirm with another close above the 200-DMA.

CORN outperforms SPY. And the momentum indicator tells us that the bullish divergence continues while momentum improves.

18.85 is a good start as an area to clear.

The futures chart shows support at 445 near-term.

Should Corn futures clear recent highs around 460, it is possible to see a substantial rally in 2025.

The bigger question is though, if Corn and other grains rally in 2025, what are the implications for:

Inflation

Tariffs and policies

Geopolitics

Impact of weather

Strain on the consumer

