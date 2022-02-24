Commodity Price Index Near Most Overbought Level In 45 Years!

By
Chris Kimble
-

The CRB Commodity Index has rallied sharply over the past 2 years.

And although the index is not near all-time highs, it is getting stretched into overbought extremes.

One way to look at whether a security is trading near extreme levels is to check on its % above the 200-day moving average. This indicator is screaming overbought right now.

Only a few times has the CRB Commodity Index been this much above its 200-day moving average line – it is currently trading 16% above its 200-day.

Due to the Russian situation, it may seem odd for commodities to take a breather here. But perhaps a little “sell the news” or some consolidation will be in store. Either way, it’s worth watching. Stay tuned!

CRB Commodity Index Chart

crb commodity price index highest percent above 200 day moving average chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR