Coffee Futures Breakout Points To $225 Price Target!

The monster rally that unfolded across the commodities spectrum post-COVID crash lows, carried everything from precious metals to energy to lumber to agriculture price higher.

While certain commodities have recently pulled back, others have stayed the course. One such bullish commodity is Coffee.

Coffee futures prices have remained strong and could be headed nearly 25% higher if this warm cup of java decides to heat up again! Traders are watching for a Coffee futures breakout to new 5 year highs.

Looking at the “weekly” chart below, you can see that Coffee futures are testing the $175 price zone at (1) which also marks the 2016 highs. A coffee futures breakout above this level, could see coffee prices rise to $225… or over 25% higher.

Will coffee futures prices continue to perk up and head much higher? Perhaps to the $225 price target? Watch for a breakout at (1)!

Coffee Futures “weekly” Chart

