Citigroup Raises Price Target On KLAC, Cycles Point To Minor Pullback

Steve Miller
By
Steve Miller
-
klac stock price chart image with bullish analysis_citigroup upgrade news july 27

KLA Corp (KLAC) Weekly Chart

This morning, Citigroup raised their price target on KLA Corp (KLAC) from $178 to $214 while maintaining a buy rating on the stock.

At 2:30 PM ET, KLAC is up 4.9% to $197.36.

Let’s review our weekly cycle analysis.

At askSlim we use technical analysis to evaluate price charts of stocks, futures, and ETF’s. We use a combination of cycle, trend and momentum chart studies, on multiple timeframes, to present a “sum of the evidence” directional outlook in time and price.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that KLAC is in a short-term declining phase. The next projected low is due in the middle-to-end of August. Weekly momentum is negative.

On the upside, there is an intermediate-term Fibonacci extension zone from 214.52 – 232.74.

klac stock price indicators analysis bullish citigroup raises price target - news image

On the downside, there is an intermediate-term support at 185.91 followed by another zone of support from 171.44  159.75.

For the bears to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a close below 131.42.
askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

KLAC is in a short-term corrective period in an overall very positive cycle pattern. We see a likelihood that the stock will test the intermediate-term supports beginning at 186 by mid-August before entering a much more positive period in the fall of this year.

Interested in askSlim?

Get professional grade technical analysis, trader education and trade planning tools at askSlim.com. Write to matt@askslim.com and mention See It Market in your email for special askSlim membership trial offers!

Twitter:  @askslim

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE – PLEASE READ INVESTMENT DISCLAIMER.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR