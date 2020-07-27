Citigroup Raises Price Target On KLAC, Cycles Point To Minor Pullback

KLA Corp (KLAC) Weekly Chart

This morning, Citigroup raised their price target on KLA Corp (KLAC) from $178 to $214 while maintaining a buy rating on the stock.

At 2:30 PM ET, KLAC is up 4.9% to $197.36.

Let’s review our weekly cycle analysis.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that KLAC is in a short-term declining phase. The next projected low is due in the middle-to-end of August. Weekly momentum is negative.

On the upside, there is an intermediate-term Fibonacci extension zone from 214.52 – 232.74.

On the downside, there is an intermediate-term support at 185.91 followed by another zone of support from 171.44 – 159.75.

For the bears to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a close below 131.42.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

KLAC is in a short-term corrective period in an overall very positive cycle pattern. We see a likelihood that the stock will test the intermediate-term supports beginning at 186 by mid-August before entering a much more positive period in the fall of this year.

