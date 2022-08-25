Cheniere Energy (LNG): Watch Whopper Breakout Buy Signal!

Chris Kimble
Energy stocks are leading the market higher. And one of its very own, Cheniere Energy (LNG), appears to be working on a whopper of a breakout.

Today’s chart of LNG highlights the bullish potential for this uber-strong energy stock.

Looking at the chart below, we see a very long rising trend channel that is also narrowing. Put bluntly, we don’t see this long of a pattern very often – 18 years!

As you can see, LNG has bumped up against the top of the channel twice… both times ending with a turn lower. But this time, price is breaking out at (1). And it could be a whopper of a breakout!

If price continues to hold above the breakout line, then expect Cheniere Energy (LNG) to remain awfully bullish. Stay tuned!

$LNG Cheniere Energy Stock Price Chart

cheniere lng stock price breakout buy signal investing chart august 25

