Can Technology Stocks Fuel Year-End Rally?

The U.S. stock market began the week with the major indices gapping higher before reversing lower. In the face of selling, however, the Nasdaq and select tech stocks showed relative strength and closed with gains.

Tuesday morning has the stock indices rallying once again – keep an eye on Monday’s highs. In today’s video, I take a deep dive into sector performance and ranking, discuss major investing themes, and highlight trending stocks in the market. Here’s a recap:

The Nasdaq 100 posts gains as other major stock market indices reverse lower for losses.

Real Estate Investment Trusts are are multi-year lows versus broader market.

Communication services and medical devices are sectors / stocks we are watching now.

Stock Market Today Video – December 15, 2020

