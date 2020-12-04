Can Stock Market Refuel With Growth Stocks?

The major stock market indices have traded in a consolidation pattern this week, albeit at new highs. This sideways-to-higher grind can be considered a respite of sorts after big market returns last month (November).

In today’s stock market video, we turn our attention to key investment themes like growth versus value stocks, sector rotation, and strength in select commodities. We also look at current technical price indicators and rankings for the major stock market indices and sectors, as well as trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

The broad market continues to react to pandemic related news, particularly vaccine headlines.

Semiconductor stocks continue to outpace the broader market.

The theme of growth versus value stocks is at an important juncture.

Another widely watched ratio of Copper versus Gold has reached key resistance.

Stock Market Today Video – December 4, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.