Can Small Cap Stocks Carry Market Higher Yet?

The broad stock market continues to grind higher with the Russell 2000 and small cap stocks leading the way. The remarkable run higher for the Russell 2000 doesn’t appear to be over just yet.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss the latest news and themes, stock market indices and technical indicators, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Rising commodities prices have investors worried about inflation.

Investor sentiment is moderating as market tape grinds sideways.

The IPO ETF has been very bullish.

Stock Market Today Video – January 13, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.