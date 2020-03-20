Buy Setups Emerging For Gold, Silver, and Platinum

We have a solid reward to risk “trading” setup in Gold, Silver, and Platinum futures.

All three metals have recently retested their Money Flow Unit (MFU) target area, creating long opportunities with a stop just below the recent low (for traders).

Should this area hold, it would likely produce a nice trading bounce. But any trades taken will be kept on a tight leash.

Upside price targets will be generated once we have daily bullish MFU targets (should these levels hold). Charts are annotated and simply my short-term trading opinions.

Gold Futures Chart

Silver Futures Chart

Platinum Futures Chart

The author and or his firm may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.