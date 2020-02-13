Bull Market Momentum Strong Across Global Equities (7 charts)

Guy Cerundolo
By
Guy Cerundolo
-

Upside momentum for the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite remains very robust.

Both the Russell 2000 Index and Mid-Cap ETF (MDY) have turned up from price support and buy zones

The iShares Software Sector ETF (IGV) is very close to our price target area where we would look for a pause.

European indices remain bullish – see German Dax Index chart below.  I would be adding to Italy’s FTSE MIB Index.

I am on the sidelines for China’s Shanghai Composite after a reversal lower and coronavirus concerns.

See detailed comments on annotated stock market charts below.

s&p 500 index price target 3500 forecast bullish year 2020
nasdaq composite long term forecast higher price target image year 2020
mdy mid cap etf bullish stock market higher february year 2020
dow jones utility index price analysis bullish year 2020
eem emerging markets etf investing forecast analysis february year 2020
german dax index upside price target forecast investing february year 2020
china shanghai composite index stock market neutral analysis coronavirus concern year 2020

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication.  Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE – PLEASE READ INVESTMENT DISCLAIMER.

