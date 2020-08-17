Building A Top-Down Process Using Relative Strength

Active investors fare better with a process and a plan.

In today’s video, we discuss using relative strength as a foundational tool for your process.

Relative strength can be uncovered by comparing a security (i.e. stock, sector, or asset) to another security.

It often takes the shape of stocks compared to a broad index or to the sector there sector… and investing in the ones that are out-performing (i.e. showing relative strength).

Today’s video describes in detail my top-down process using relative strength.

Investing Video – Using Relative Strength

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.