Bonds Underperformance Could Hint At Stock Market Bottom

Stocks are looking higher on Tuesday morning after closing down, but off the lows on Monday. Could a near-term bottom be taking shape?

It’s also noteworthy that tech is out-performing and bonds underperforming – both positive developments for hopeful bulls. In today’s video, we discuss these market themes, along with sector performance, technical price indicators on the major stock market indices, and S&P 500 stocks making big moves. Here’s a recap:

– New Bear Market Low for the S&P 500 NYSEARCA: SPY

– Bond Proxies Begin to Underperform, A Sign of a Near-term Bottom?

– New Relative Highs for Technology, Divergence In Place

– Communication Services Makes a Strong Relative Move to the Upside

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – March 24, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.