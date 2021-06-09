Bitcoin Head and Shoulders Top? Watch This Support Level!

Last November, we highlighted a cup and handle bullish pattern on Bitcoin that served as a base for a big rally. All together, Bitcoin rallied from roughly $4,000 last March to $64,000 this April! Wowsers!

BUT… since peaking in April, Bitcoin has fallen over 50% to roughly $29,000. Cryptocurrency trading isn’t for the faint of heart!

This brings us to today’s long-term “weekly” chart of Bitcoin and the potential for a topping pattern that could lead the cryptocurrency lower yet.

As you can see on today’s chart, Bitcoin has been in a long-term rising bullish channel marked by each (1). As well, we have a significant high and low within the channel at each (A). Using applied Fibonacci, we can see that the 29,000 level at (2) is the 161% Fib. This also marks the lows of the recent sharp decline.

As well, a pattern with the rough sketch of a head and shoulders top has taken shape. I have no idea if this is a true head and shoulders top… but, I do know that the recent lows and the 29,000 level are critical support for Bitcoin.

What happens here will determine Bitcoin’s next move. Stay tuned!

Bitcoin “weekly” Price Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

