Bearish Reversal Patterns Emerge On Key Stock Indices!

Transportation Index, Russell 2000 Index NYSE Composite, and Mid Cap Index – “monthly” Price Charts

The Technology Sector has been the clear leader of the stock market recovery…

BUT several other sectors and indexes remain important to the health of the broader stock market (and economy).

Today’s 4-pack chart looks at the long-term “monthly” charts of the Transports, Small Caps, Mid Caps, and the NYSE Composite.

Month-end (for June) was yesterday so these charts provide a clearer picture of the latest monthly price bars (and setups)… and, let’s just say “a picture says a 1000 words”!

As you can see, each of these important market cogs produced a monthly bearish reversal pattern at each (1). The market may be sending an important message to investors here… especially if selling resumes in July. Stay tuned!

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.