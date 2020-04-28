Bank Stocks Testing Triple Price Resistance!

A healthy banking system is the hallmark of a growing economy.

So when back stocks turn “south”, investors should tune in.

Like the broader stock market indices, the Bank Index crashed in March before bouncing back into April.

That bounce has the Bank Index testing triple resistance at (1).

This area is market several trend and channel lines, all meeting up here!

Bulls are hoping for a breakout… what happens here is clearly important to the broader market. Stay tuned!

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

BKX Bank Index “monthly” Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.