Are Transportation and Retail Stocks Signaling Something Ominous?

On Monday the semiconductor sector etf (SMH) and biotechnology sector etf (IBB) held as other sectors of the Economic Modern Family failed to hold opening gaps – notably transportation stocks and the sector etf (IYT).

Similar to SMH, the only major index to close green today was the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), which tends to have a high concentration of tech stocks.

In order for the stock market to ultimately reflect an economic rebound, tech stocks rallying helps, but we also need to see a continuation of what we saw earlier, along with a rise in buying of the retail sector etf (XRT).

With that said, the transportation sector etf (IYT) closed down 2.5%. In fact, Monday’s activity took out the last 2 weeks of price action.

The transportation stocks direct correlation to the retail space poses a problem for the retail sector if transportation continues lower. Transportation needs to hold up as it represents the “demand” side of the economy. This is especially important during the holiday season.

Noteworthy, is that many freight and truck carriers have said they are overloaded and deliveries could be delayed this season.

Consumer sentiment is also lower this holiday season as many families will spend much less than in recent years.

Furthermore, IYT has support from the highs of October and from the 50 day moving average at 212.45.

This could end up being a pivotal level for transportation to hold or break.

This leads the market with two possibilities as we head to the end of this month.

One is that the market throws a fit waiting for more money as stimulus aid is set to expire for millions by the end of this year.

Or, we could see the market push higher as the hope for normalcy is fueled by vaccine shipments and emergency FDA approvals as more companies release their version of the vaccine.

Of course the third possibility is that as we end the year with so many unknowns, the market consolidates, and basically trades sideways. This would create a chopfest and a message that patience is required.

S&P 500 (SPY) 364 pivotal.

Russell 2000 (IWM) Watch 10-DMA to hold at 187.80 next support 180.

Dow (DIA) Needs to clear and hold 300.

Nasdaq (QQQ) 300 Key support. 308.60 Resistance.

KRE (Regional Banks) Resistance 200 week moving average 52.69 to clear. Support 48.48

SMH (Semiconductors) Would like to see this close over the 10-DMA at 215.53

IYT (Transportation) Support 212.45 the 50-DMA

IBB (Biotechnology) Support 150

XRT (Retail) 59.24 support.