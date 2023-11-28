Are Silver Prices Ready To Launch Higher?

Precious metals prices have quietly crept higher in recent weeks.

And if the rally keeps going, Silver could trigger a very bullish buy signal.

Today, we look at a long-term “monthly” chart of Silver. And, as you can see, Silver has formed a gigantic pennant pattern over the past 20 years.

And within that pennant pattern, price has also formed an inverse head & shoulders pattern.

Currently, the price of Silver is testing falling trend line resistance as well as the neckline of the inverse head & shoulders at (1).

A breakout here would be very bullish for Silver. And when silver is strong, it’s very good for Gold prices as well.

So it seems this is an important spot for the precious metals universe. Stay tuned!

Silver “monthly” Price Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

