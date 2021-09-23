Are Growth Stocks About To Signal “Risk-On” To Equity Investors?

By
Chris Kimble
-

Equity investors like it when the markets are in “risk-on” mode.

What’s that mean? Well, it means when investors are more willing to take risks. When this happens, the stock market heads higher… and with a stronger trend.

A few areas that indicate “risk-on” are small and micro cap stocks, junk bonds, and growth stocks (among others). Today we look at growth stocks and compare them to the counterpart value stocks.

Below is a “monthly” ratio performance ratio chart of the Vanguard growth stocks ETF (VUG) to Vanguard value stocks ETF (VTV). Here you can see where (in time) growth stocks have out-performed value stocks. The steepest move higher came over 8 months in 2020, as the stock market raged back from the coronavirus crash. Since then, the growth/value stocks ratio has consolidated in a potentially bullish “cup” formation.

A breakout by this ratio at (1) would send a positive message to the broad market! Stay tuned!

$VUG Growth / $VTV Value “Monthly” Performance Ratio Chart

growth stocks out performance comparison value stocks investing chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR