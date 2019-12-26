Are Gold Miners Ready to Rally Into the New Year?

GDX Gold Miners ETF Stock Chart

GDX, the ETF for the Gold Miners, has been gradually stabilizing.

The Gold Miners ETF (GDX) broke two key downtrend lines and now we see Gold prices “knocking on the door” of important near-term resistance. A breakout in Gold would be bullish for the miners.

A Gold price breakout would also jumpstart a Gold rally into January, and one should look at the Gold Miners as being a group to favor on signs of Gold and silver starting to show more strength.

Silver has actually been gaining on Gold this past week and looks a bit more attractive near-term.

The Gold Miners ETF GDX has resistance at 28-28.11 and above should allow for a larger rally to levels up near 31. Under 26.75 should be problematic for this trade and postpone the advance.

