Are Dietary Drug Stocks Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk Ready To Rise Again?

In today’s article I will try to answer the question on whether the two premier diet drug companies stocks have finally stopped going down?

I will look at two stocks (dietary drug is in parenthesis): Novo Nordisk NYSE:NVO (Wegovy) and Eli Lilly NYSE:LLY (Zepbound)

Today I read this:

WEIGHT-LOSS DRUG COVERAGE RISES AMONG LARGE US EMPLOYERS IN 2024: MERCER SURVEY 44% of US employers with 500+ employees now cover weight-loss drugs, up from 41% in 2023. Among employers with over 20,000 employees, 64% offer coverage, compared to 56% last year. Coverage includes GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy (Novo Nordisk) and Zepbound (Eli Lilly), shown to reduce weight by 15-20%. Rising obesity drug costs contributed to a 5% increase in annual healthcare costs per employee, now averaging $16,501 for self-insured plans.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

Clearly, the “thin” trade or “vanity” trade is gaining traction.

It is quite clever that large firms incentivize employees with benefits to buy the obesity drugs.

Why not promote better health and self-esteem?

I would think the logical conclusion is a happier staff, a happier work environment equals increased production.

Plus, I cannot help but perseverate on the domino effect of a percentage of the population thinner, now wanting to do injectables, use better skin care products, wear more makeup, buy better clothes, go to the gym, and so on..

Regardless, both the stocks of Novo-Nordisk and Elli Lilly stopped falling in price.

The question is, are they a buy at these levels?

Eli Lilly made a reversal bottom low on Monday after a gap lower.

Today’s price action was confirmation.

Real Motion shows a mean reversion buy signal.

While LLY well underperforms SPY, that is not as much a concern now with a clearly defined risk under Monday low 711.40.

Novo-Nordisk also had a clear reversal bottom low on Monday.

Plus, the price filled the gap left from last week’s big drop.

Real Motion never flashed a Bonafide mean reversion. However, the Leadership indicator tells us that NVO’s performance is not too far behind the benchmarks.

I love the strong reversal pattern on stocks I am watching as megatrends in infancy.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.