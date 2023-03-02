Are DAX and CAC40 Indices About To Send Big Message to Investors?

As we look across the major global stock market indices, we are seeing some divergences appear. And today we highlight one that appears to carry some importance.

While the U.S. stock market indices are far from the 2022 highs, the same cannot be said for the German and French indices.

As you can see on today’s chart, the German DAX and French CAC 40 are within a small percentage of 2022 highs at each (1). This price level represents important breakout resistance. While a pause or pullback could very well could occur, we must realize that a breakout to new highs would be very bullish for these european stock market indices.

As well, a dual breakout would send a positive message to stocks in Europe and around the globe. Stay tuned!

France CAC 40 and German DAX long-term Charts

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.