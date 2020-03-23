Apple Stock (AAPL) Price Target Lowered, But Short-Term Bottom Likely

Apple (AAPL) Weekly Chart NASDAQ: AAPL

This morning Nomura lowered their price target on Apple stock (AAPL) from $295 to $225 and maintained a neutral rating on the stock. Let’s see what the charts tell us.

askSlim Technical Briefing

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that Apple’s stock AAPL is in the late stages of a declining phase and is due to form an intermediate-term low.

The next projected intermediate-term low is due in the end of March. Weekly momentum remains negative.

On the upside, there is an intermediate-term Fibonacci resistance zone from 256.63 – 270.23. On the downside, there a lower Fibonacci support at 221.53 followed by cycle low support at 192.58. Our analysis suggests that for Apple stock bulls to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would likely need to see a weekly close above 283.83.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence

AAPL is due to form an intermediate-term bottom and has negative weekly momentum. Given these conditions, we would expect any sell offs in the near-term to be limited to the weekly support zone beginning at 221.53. There is a likelihood that the stock tests 256 by mid-April.

