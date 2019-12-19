Activision’s Stock Price Is Breaking Out (Bullish ATVI)

$ATVI – Activision Blizzard Inc Stock Chart

We like Activision NASDAQ: ATVI here as a long play for a trade (with a stop at $48).

Activision (ATVI) is breaking out of a 3 month base and momentum is picking up.

Money flow is also very strong. We have a MFU-3 price target of $68.

For portfolio manager’s that need to have a hedge, I would use IGV (my opinion/analysis).

See below – comments on the charts below.

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.