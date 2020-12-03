90% of Stocks Above Key Moving Average, Bullish or Bearish?

Investors are bringing “cheer” to December as the major stock market indices continue to trade at record highs. Stock market breadth indicators remain bullish but market divergences should also be on traders radar.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss investing themes we are monitoring, key indicators we are watching, and trending sectors and stocks on our radar. Here’s a recap:

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) closed at all-time highs.

Stock market breadth remains bullish but other indicators bear watching.

Are we overheating here with 90 percent of stocks above a key moving average?

The home builders / home construction industry is beginning to under-perform broad market.

Stock Market Today Video – December 3, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.