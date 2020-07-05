4 Tech Stocks With Long-Term Relative Strength and Momentum

I ranked and reviewed the components of the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) vs. the equal-weighted NDX ETF (QQQE), and came up with three baskets of trading ideas.

They are core longs, emerging longs, and a bottom ranked list to avoid.

In today’s article, we are going to share 4 of our core long ideas (of 10) that have persistently had strong model scores.

These stocks are also outperforming the benchmark Nasdaq 100.

Although I’m not sharing our emerging longs with this public post, it’s worth noting that these are stocks with improving scores and have either emerged from consolidation patterns or are about to breakout.

The stronger the “green” color on our analytics indicator, the stronger the positive change from the prior month.

4 of the top ten Nasdaq 100 stocks are shared here today: Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN, Apple NASDAQ: AAPL, Nvidia NASDAQ: NVDA, and Synopsis NASDAQ: SNPS

Amazon Stock (AMZN) Long-Term Investing Analysis

Apple Stock (AAPL) Long-Term Investing Analysis

Nvidia Stock (NVDA) Long-Term Investing Analysis

Synopsis Stock (SNPS) Long-Term Investing Analysis

The author may have position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.