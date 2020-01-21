4 Stocks that are Breaking Out In January

My specific, well defined box break strategy involves locating stocks on Weekly/Daily timeframes where supply/demand scenarios are undergoing a potential change.

In other words, for a bullish trade opportunity I look for previous supply (resistance) to become new demand (support).

In sum, traders would call this a bullish breakout opportunity.

The following charts represent 4 stocks that are breakout candidates. As I like to say, they are currently caught in my crosshairs.

$QCOM – Qualcomm Stock Chart

qcom stock price breaking out higher forecast chart image _ january 21

$PAYX – Paychex Stock Chart

payx stock breaking out higher price chart _ january 21

$PEP – PepsiCo Stock Chart

pep stock price breakout higher rally surge bullish investing _ january 21

$MRVL – Marvel Technology Stock Chart

mrvl stock price breakout chart analysis image investing _ january 21

