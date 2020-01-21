4 Stocks that are Breaking Out In January

My specific, well defined box break strategy involves locating stocks on Weekly/Daily timeframes where supply/demand scenarios are undergoing a potential change.

In other words, for a bullish trade opportunity I look for previous supply (resistance) to become new demand (support).

In sum, traders would call this a bullish breakout opportunity.

The following charts represent 4 stocks that are breakout candidates. As I like to say, they are currently caught in my crosshairs.

$QCOM – Qualcomm Stock Chart

$PAYX – Paychex Stock Chart

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

$PEP – PepsiCo Stock Chart

$MRVL – Marvel Technology Stock Chart

Thanks for reading and note that you can access more of my work over at CrosshairsTrader.

Twitter: @crosshairtrader

No positions in any of the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.