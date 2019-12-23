30 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Trading Forecast Into 2020

In today’s financial market analysis, we’ll take a specific look at the chart for the 30 year U.S. treasury bond INDEXCBOE: TYX

Note that the 30 year treasury bond fell by nearly 2% to 156.16 last week.

Based on its market cycles, we believe treasury bonds are nearing the end of their short-term declining phase.

As highlighted on the chart below, our projection is for a brief rally as the next rising phase begins.

That move into short-term resistance zone should set up another move to the downside, with long-term rates again popping to recovery highs.

Here’s the chart…

30-Year Bond Futures (/ZB) Daily Chart

For a more detailed analysis of both of these charts, check out the latest episode of the askSlim Market Week show.

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.