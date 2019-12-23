30 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Trading Forecast Into 2020

Steve Miller
By
Steve Miller
-

In today’s financial market analysis, we’ll take a specific look at the chart for the 30 year U.S. treasury bond INDEXCBOE: TYX

Note that the 30 year treasury bond fell by nearly 2% to 156.16 last week.

Based on its market cycles, we believe treasury bonds are nearing the end of their short-term declining phase.

As highlighted on the chart below, our projection is for a brief rally as the next rising phase begins.

That move into short-term resistance zone should set up another move to the downside, with long-term rates again popping to recovery highs.

Here’s the chart…

30-Year Bond Futures (/ZB) Daily Chart 

30 year treasury bond price cycles forecast rally into 2020

For a more detailed analysis of both of these charts, check out the latest episode of the askSlim Market Week show.

