3 Tech Stocks For Now and Beyond (Update): SQ, FB, OMCL

In today’s article we look at recent news and updates for 3 stocks that my firm has an investment in.

Again, I have a personal stake in these companies.

Square

Square (SQ) announced earnings recently, and the key takeaway is that the company has reached an inflection point with Cash App usage seeing unprecedented adoption.

With 30m users, nearly doubling year on year, and revenue up 200% in July, Cash App is now a more than $1B annualized gross profit run-rate business.

Facebook

We believe that Facebook (FB) will eventually contend for the second-largest commerce marketplace in the world, behind only Amazon.

We spoke more about this on our podcast Inside Scoop, when they announced Shop.

Omnicell

Omnicell (OMCL) continues its focus on building the Autonomous Pharmacy and improving medication management across the health system.

The company recently signed a contract to support Walmart with its Population Health solution.

Also, this week they made a major acquisition of PSG, a leading software-enabled service that brings deep expertise to manage the complexities of 340B, helping systems maintain compliance, navigate changing regulations, and optimize drug cost savings.

Twitter: @_SeanDavid

The author or his firm have positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.