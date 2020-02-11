3 Stocks Set to Move On Earnings Reports: JLL, QLYS, and ROKU

Earnings Reports are great catalysts for stock breakouts.

That said, risk can be elevated betting before the news drops, so we try to focus on post earnings moves.

Here are a 3 stocks that could be ripe for significant post earnings trends if the market likes what it hears.

Real Estate services provider Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) reported Tuesday morning.

The stock’s price has traded in an ascending triangle range since 2015. It could also be considered a 20 year base on base.

If this breaks higher it could be viewed as another huge piece of evidence of a real estate bull market. A move clearly through 180 would be notable.

Qualys (QLYS) reports Wednesday Night. has traded in a tightening range since mid 2018. The reaction to earnings may tell us if the larger uptrend resumes. If it does, it could do so in a big way and possibly start a multi-quarter move. A move through 95-100 could suggest we’re early in a new trend higher

ROKU reports Thursday Night. The stock has consolidated since September continually making higher lows in the process. Now the 200 day moving average has caught up to price for just the second test of this uptrend. Maybe there’s a post earning’s trade here to 160 OR a move through 170 could suggest there is a new larger leg up coming.

Thanks for reading. Trade ‘em well!

Twitter: @ATMcharts

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.