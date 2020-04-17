3 Stock Market Indices Took the Blue Pill, One Took the Red

We have been here before.

Sister Semiconductors SMH rocks the house, while her sibs and Grandparents lag.

Today, the disparity was palpable.

SMH closed up 2.71%.

The Russell 2000 IWM closed down .86%.

Regional Banks KRE closed down 3.68%.

Granny Retail fell by .51%.

In the last several years, corporate buybacks in the NASDAQ, tech and S&P 500 stocks along with low interest rates and low taxes explain the differences.

Today, we can thank the Fed and insider buying.

The real US economy or the “inside” of the market, reflect the issues even long before the virus.

The trade war didn’t help.

So now, with all indices in the green except for IWM, who is right?

If we look back at the beginning of 2020, we can see how events played out.

On February 19th, NASDAQ QQQ peaked at 237.47 or new all-time highs.

SPY was also at new all time highs at 339.08.

IWM was at 169.18 while ATHs were made in 2018 at 173.39.

Regional Banks KRE were even further from their ATHs as was Retail and Transportation.

After that peak high in February, the virus hit.

So, that makes us wonder had it not, would the economy have grown to include the weaker sectors?

Or, was it inevitable that the virus or some other cataclysmic event would turn out the great equalizer?

Here we are again.

FED and government stimulus, especially with debt buying, has encouraged the bulls for a repeat performance in QQQ, SPY and SMH.

If KRE, IWM, XRT and IYT cannot join the fantasy island party, then once again, bulls, do not get too relaxed.

S&P 500 (SPY) 270 support 280 closest resistance and a move near 287-290.45 if gets there-a short (retrace to the MA breakdown)

Russell 2000 (IWM) 114.55 support 118-120 pivotal. 125.80 2018 November low resistance

Dow (DIA) 237 the pivotal 200-week moving average. 240 resistance. 227 support

Nasdaq (QQQ) 205 support. 220 big resistance

KRE (Regional Banks) Needs to get back over 33.10 to get interesting

SMH (Semiconductors) Unconfirmed Bullish phase 128 support to hold

IYT (Transportation) Really needs to clear 150 to get interesting

IBB (Biotechnology) 115 support with 120 next resistance

XRT (Retail) 31.00 support 36-38 big resistance

Volatility Index (VXX) 39.50 support. Has to close above 42.20 to get interesting

Junk Bonds (JNK) 100.85 the 50-DMA. 97 support

LQD (iShs iBoxx High yield Bonds) 129.10-132 range to watch break. 135 resistance

The author may have a position in the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.