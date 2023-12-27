2024 Financial Markets Outlook: 17 Predictions

One area I cover in the Outlook 2024 is the teachings of Raymond Lo and how he sees the upcoming Year of the Dragon.

Part of my comments on his analysis is based on this statement by LO:

“Many has the misunderstanding that the Dragon is glamorous auspicious animal and will always bring good luck. To the contrary, Dragon and Dog in the 12-animal system is called the “Gate to Heaven and Hell” or the “Net of Heaven and Hell”.

Hence, 2024 could see gains-we are agnostic and definitely looking to charts-especially junk bonds, small caps and retail.

Interestingly, consumers and whether you call it revenge spending or YOLO, are still very much in the game. Disposal income strong

With certain areas of inflation coming down-although still higher than what numbers suggest-the discussion of the rate hike cycle at the end is controversial

Statistically, there has been a major financial failure at the end of each rate hike cycle since 1965.

Currently, the catalyst for financial stress could be the rising debt, rising spending, geopolitical issues impacting supply chain and a contentious election year.

And anything that gooses inflation will stop the Fed from cutting-

January 2024 will see a new 6-month calendar range reset-this will be very important this time with many predicting the end of the first quarter with a sell off.

Although the stats are on the side of a higher market, this year of the dragon suggests some irritation that could turn the market on its side with more volatility.

17 Predictions:

If Dec SPY closes under 470, January and 460 is key and pivotal

If SPY just hangs in there and does not fail, the small caps and retail can shine. However, gravity always takes over if the sell-off is more severe.

FED keeps rates between 4-6% and TLTs hold a range between 92-105 (unless there really is a recession)

EVs will be the worst place to invest

Growth will go nowhere-not fail or rally-more sideways

While alt energy could make a comeback

Trends for 2024-gold and silver start their last hurrah-we plan to ride the wave, exit and then move on

Industrial metals will do well

Bitcoin goes to 47k then drops to 37k for the start of a new rally into the halving

Oil and NatGas not worth trading for the time being

Consumers that spent the last ½ of 2023 in YOLO or revenge spending, go into vanity mode 2024-Fashion, beauty, skin care, elective surgeries, self-help, maybe dating stocks do well-all about me!

Banks could do well but we need to see regional banks lead

We like Media stocks ROKU SPOTIFY LYV

Infrastructure more thru manufacturing and engineering-especially automation

Healthcare-we see big pharma putting more pressure on govt for medical cannabis use-ABBV top pick

Emerging markets-GREK next leg up. Watching FXI and VNM

Commodities stay muted until the 2nd ½ of the year-why? Geopolitics-supply chain, labor issues-possible recession followed by more inflation Natural Disasters Debt and government spending Dollar in a downtrend Misstep by FED in reducing rates too fast or keeping rates flat while CPI picks up Pre-election year-generally positive for stocks esp. value

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.