2021 Investing Mega-Trends and Stocks to Watch

Wednesday’s inauguration marks an interesting time for the economy.

The new administration has shown that clean energy tech is on the table as a way to push for new jobs in the industry along with focusing on climate change policy going into the new year.

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) being a very tech heavy index seemed to agree on Wednesday that the future of tech in 2021 is bright, ending the day up around 2.4%.

With this mega-trend in the spotlight, we have some interesting new tech to keep an eye on.

One being electric autonomous vehicles.

While a slew of large auto manufacturers having already rolled out their EV models, many are pouring money into the next big thing.

The first fully developed driverless car.

Though it seems like Tesla has been ahead of the game, being one of the main companies to start research in this area, others have partnered to speed up the process.

For instance, General Motors (GM) has recently partnered with Cruise and Microsoft. Cruise is a self-driving car company and Microsoft will be supporting the efforts through their cloud network.

Another interesting company is Luminar Technologies (LAZR) which has focused on building a sensor for driverless cars and has stated to be partnered with 7 of the world’s top 10 automakers.

Currently LAZR is showing consolidation around 29 to 34 area from its recent high of almost $48 back in December 2020.

However, with new tech coming out, the country still faces challenges posed by the virus relating to supply chain disruption and raw material price increases.

This could be the caveat to look out for but may only come in the form of slower progress.

With that said, we are still using some caution as transportation (IYT) and volatility (VXX) are currently making a divergence in momentum.

Ultimately though, price rules.

S&P 500 (SPY) New all-time highs.

Russell 2000 (IWM) Doji Day.

Dow (DIA) Held the 10-DMa at 310.05

Nasdaq (QQQ) New all-time highs.

KRE (Regional Banks) 58.17 the 10-day moving average.

SMH (Semiconductors) 232 new support area.

IYT (Transportation) 232.97 high to clear.

IBB (Biotechnology) New highs.

XRT (Retail) Inside day.

The author may have a position in the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.