2 Stocks for Turnaround Tuesday: $ADBE and $AMD

Could any more bad news hit the market?

Of course it can.

In the meantime, as an active investor, I have lots of cash to put into action.

Yet, after the warnings on the weakness in the Semiconductor sector and how important it is for Granny Retail XRT to stay alive, there is always an opportunity if you

Know where to look Know how to look Have the patience to replace FOMO Know your risk parameters

Monday’s Daily talked about Biotechnology. I would continue to keep that on your list

Adobe is one choice.

Adobe is responsible for editing tools like Photoshop, Premier Pro, Illustrator and more. All are part of the Adobe Creative Cloud.

Creative Cloud plan includes generative credits, which power generative AI features.

On the Daily chart, Monday’s action was strong, holding the 50-DMA in spite of the sell off.

Today, we saw follow through with a green day and confirm of the phase change to recovery or recuperation.

ADBE shows leadership to the benchmark.

Momentum or Real Motion is in line with price action.

Do note that the January 6-month calendar range high (green horizontal line) has to clear.

The other chart is on my ‘Honorable Mention” for a pick in 2025.

It has definitely experienced challenges…

Advanced Micro Devices AMD’s AI chip revenue failed to meet analysts’ high expectations, underscoring its struggle to grab market share from well-entrenched market leader Nvidia.

As a result, the stock tanked.

Nonetheless, AMD offers AI solutions for data centers, clouds, PCs, and gaming. They also invest in AI research and development.

The Daily chart could be the start of a classic reversal pattern.

First off, it made a new 60 + day low on Tuesday morning. Low 95.89.

Secondly, momentum (real motion) looks like we just saw a mean reversion (when the red dots return above the dotted lines).

Third, after 7 days of negative floor trader pivots, today AMD reversed that intraday pattern.

Now, AMD needs to confirm on Wednesday by holding Tuesday’s gains and closing green.

This is how we have been successful this year. We have a list of preferred stocks.

We wait for the ideal setup.

We wait for confirmation and consider the overall market conditions.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.