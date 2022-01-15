10-Year US Treasury Bond Yield Signals Trading Reversal

US treasury bond yields have been in the news as investors fret over almost certain interest rate hikes this year.

How many? Two, three, four, who knows?

But the treasury bond market is a good gauge. The 10-year US treasury bond yield has been very strong in recent weeks. However, bond yields reversed lower this past week and appear poised to move lower.

Note that momentum is also hooking down. In this situation, we think that the logical short-term target is 1.57 / 1.60 (up-trend line). The moving averages reside just below.

A move down to 1.57 would require further review and analysis.

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.