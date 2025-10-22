10 Year US Treasury Bond Yield Nears Important Support

Bonds have traded in a wide, yet contained range. And the latest move higher in bond prices has seen bond yields (opposite) drop.

The move lower in bond yields has consumers optimistic about falling auto and home loan interest rates.

BUT this theory will be tested very soon.

Today, we look at a chart of the 10-Year US Treasury Bond Yield and highlight an important support area to watch in the days ahead.

$TNX 10-Year US Treasury Bond Yield Chart

Here we can see that the 10-Year yield has fallen below 4.0% and is currently testing the April low. Should this level break, then consumers would be rewarded with even lower interest rates. However, it’s worth noting that falling interest rates (if too far) can signal a slowing economy.

