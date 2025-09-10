Will Tokenization Take IBM Stock Higher?

I am busy researching asset tokenization.

There is a lot to unpack.

However, in my current research (and stay tuned for more to come), I looked up:

Publicly Traded Companies with Tokenization Involvement

Nvidia came up. So did Coinbase, PayPal, Robinhood and Block, Inc.

What I learned about Nvidia is that it’s not primarily focused on tokenization, yet its involvement in blockchain technology may support tokenization efforts. So future.

What also came up is IBM (NYSE: IBM).

Now, we did catch the huge move up early this year, exited and have not been involved since the drop in late June.

This is what I learned about IBM:

IBM is a founding member of the Hyperledger Project. The platform enables tokenization in an enterprise setting, allowing for the creation of digital assets representing real-world items like patents, carbon credits, or securities.

Its focus is on providing infrastructure and solutions for businesses to use blockchain, rather than directly issuing public cryptocurrency tokens.

As for the chart…

The price cleared the 200-day moving average after making a bottoming formation in early August.

Only now, IBM outperforms the benchmark though it has a way to go in momentum.

Ideally, Id like to see another close over 253 to confirm.

Then, the risk is clear and the trip to July highs would be a first test of just how strong IBM might be.

Tokenization will explode. Currently, using tokens to as a digital representation of a real thing is already in use in China.

Essentially, someone can buy a token that represents a small piece of a house, making real estate more affordable for everyone.

In China (and here) that alone is huge.

Stay tuned as I get more informed, I will continue to share with you, especially regarding the investment side.

