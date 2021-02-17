Will Rising Interest Rates Derail Financial Stocks?

The U.S. stock market has been a powerhouse. Rally, consolidate, grind higher… and do it all over again. Stocks are currently overbought (again) but this is in the context of the ongoing up-trend.

On potentially bearish trigger to note, however, is rising interest rates. If rates keep rising, financial stocks may turn down.

In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes, technical indicators on the major stock market indices, and trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

Investor sentiment is mixed and indecisive.

The financial sector is breaking above its 2007 high…

…But rising interest rates could derail the rally.

Stock Market Today Video – February 17, 2021

