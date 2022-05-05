Why the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Is a Great Trade Example for Thursday

The rate increase came in as expected at half a percent, showing that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is going for the safest play instead of pushing for a .075% increase.

With that announcement, the stock market made a late-day rally.

While all the major stock market indices have similar price action, we will focus on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) which was able to clear its 10-day moving average at $323.12.

With the QQQ coming off recent lows and with a close over the 10-day moving average this does present a good short-term trade opportunity.

Anyone who is looking for long-term trades will need to worry about overhead resistance as the market has been rangebound recently. To get a better understanding of this, we can look at the above chart. The most obvious risk area based on a daily chart of the QQQ is the recent low at $309.65.

If we make a trade with a stop-loss around $309.65 and enter at today’s closing price of $329.60, based on a 2/1 risk-reward, we will take a profit target near $369.50. This is just over the 200-day moving average and right under key resistance from the previous high in March at $371.83. This isn’t a bad spot for a profit target if the QQQs can get through the 50-day moving average at $341.34.

With that said, this is based on Wednesday’s closing price.

If QQQ gaps up higher on Thursday, this trade would not look so appetizing as the first target would then be past key resistance.

Also, wouldn’t want to buy QQQ near its upcoming resistance level at the 50-day moving average.

Therefore, QQQ is a good trade example, however, if risk/reward doesn’t align it’s better to look for another symbol to trade or wait for a better entry price.

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) 50-day moving average next resistance at 436.37

Russell 2000 (IWM) 199.26 is price resistance.

Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) 340.82 is pivotal.

Nasdaq (QQQ) 341.34 is price resistance.

KRE (Regional Banks) 63.80 is now price support.

SMH (Semiconductors) 253 is price resistance.

IYT (Transportation) 255 is price resistance.

IBB (Biotechnology) 126 is price resistance.

XRT (Retail) 75 is price resistance.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.