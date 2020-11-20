Why Investors Should Pivot To Value Stocks

The past few weeks have offered a vivid look at the risks caused by the decade-long outperformance of “Growth” stocks over “Value” stocks, as well as potential rewards for long-suffering value investors.

For too long, the playbook has been the same: bid up large Tech stocks on the belief that earnings growth for the rest of the market would be lackluster.

Historically low interest rates reinforced the view and made the promise of outsized earnings growth in the future appear more valuable in today’s dollars. The news that COVID-19 vaccines may be available in the coming months, has flipped that approach on its head.

Pessimism has turned to economic optimism.

The new outlook has led to painful results for Growth investors who saw share prices drop.

For Value investors who remained steadfast in their belief that the price paid remains the cornerstone of prudent investing, the reversal was a welcomed affirmation of a commonsense approach.

We don’t expect the Growth/Value dynamic to reverse in a straight line, but we do believe the last few weeks offers a valuable lesson to investors who may have been lulled into complacency.

This post was written by Bill Nasgovitz, Chairman and Portfolio Manager at Heartland Advisors.

