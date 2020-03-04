Walmart Stock (WMT) Trades Higher As People ‘Stock Up’ For Coronavirus

Walmart NYSE: WMT Weekly Chart

Over the weekend, there were widespread reports of high demand at big-box retailers such as Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) in response to the threat from COVID-19.

Walmart closed Monday’s session up 7.62% and Costco closed up 9.96%. Let’s see what the charts tell us.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that WMT is in a neutral-to-positive intermediate-term pattern. Weekly momentum is negative.

On the upside, there is an intermediate-term Fibonacci extension zone from 119.70 – 123.20. On the downside, there an intermediate-term Fibonacci support at 109.24 followed by cycle low support at 104.37.

Our analysis suggests that for the bears to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would likely need to see a weekly close below cycle low support at 104.37.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

WMT has a neutral-to-positive weekly cycle pattern with negative momentum. Under these conditions, we would expect the stock to trade in a range in the near-term.

There is a likelihood the stock tests the intermediate-term Fibonacci extension zone beginning at 119.70 by April.

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.