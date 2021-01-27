[VIDEO] Who Bought/Sold Equities In 2020 and What It Means

2020 was a rollercoaster year for the stock market.

Pretty much everyone knows that. We don’t need to rehash the entire year.

However, investors can learn a lot if we understand who was doing the buying and selling throughout the year. And how much and of which equities / assets do these people hold.

As many of you know, I have been a big advocate of higher equities prices due to corporate buybacks. So where are we now?

And more importantly, where could we be headed? How does ownership data guide us into the next correction, etc.?

Stock Market Update Video (January 27)

