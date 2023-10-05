[VIDEO] Stock Market Update for Trading Thursday October 5

Yesterday, we covered the 80-month moving average in small caps and retail.

Today, I did several interviews-some already out (BNN Bloomberg), others will be out soon (Financial Sense Jim Pupluva) and the one that you can find today (see below) with Real Vision.

We chose this one to feature as it is 30 minutes long and covers the breadth of pretty much everything:

Bonds-Yields, Corporate Debt Dollar/Yen Economic Modern Family Commoditiy Futures-Oil, Gold, Food, Base Metals Growth Stocks versus Small Caps Recession, soft landing, stagflation Volatility Bitcoin and alt coins

Video with Michele Schneider and Maggie Lake (Real Vision)

