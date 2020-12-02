[Video] Demark Analysis for Index ETFs and Select Stocks

The stock market appears to be extended here but a look at DeMark indicators shows that the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) may have room to run.

In the video I did last evening (Tuesday), I highlight each of these stock market indexes along with a handful of sectors and stocks.

In short, the market is still bullish here… at least over the near term.

In this video, I use DeMark indicators coupled with technical analysis on daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes to look at $SPY, $QQQ, the Industrials Sector ETF $XLI, and stocks – Tesla $TSLA, HubSpot $HUBS, Sarepta Therapeutics $SRPT, and Docusign $DOCU. Some are bullish, some are bearish.

Stock Market Video Analysis – ETFs and Stocks (December 1, 2020)

The author has positions in $SPY $QQQ $SRPT and $DOCU at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.