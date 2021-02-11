U.S. Stock Market Overbought But Breadth Remains Trend Friendly

Stocks are grinding sideways at overbought levels that should have investors on alert for a market pullback.

In today’s video, we take a look at dominant and emerging trends in the market, key technical price levels on the major stock market indices, and stocks and sectors that are trending (along with commodities overview). Here’s a recap:

Stock market breadth indicators remain bullish.

Sectors such as cyber security are offering opportunity.

China continues to be a major global theme in investing and financial news.

Stock Market Today Video – February 11, 2021

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.