U.S. Equity Markets Hope Tech Stocks Skid Is Over

The stock market is pushing higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average nearing 32,000. It also helps that the Nasdaq ended its 6-day skid. The broader market could use a lift from tech stocks.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing news, themes, and trends, while highlights sectors, stocks, and commodities that are trending. We will also point out key technical price levels to watch. Here’s a recap:

Energy Sector (XLE) leads cyclical stocks rally.

The Biotech Sector (IBB) is testing key price support.

Stock market breadth is supportive of broader bull market trend.

Stock Market Today Video – February 25, 2021

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.