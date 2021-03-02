U.S. Equities Oversold… But So Are Treasury Bonds

The major stock market indices in the United States are trading at oversold levels. The decline looks poised for a bounce, even if it turns into something more ominous.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss key technical indicators for the major stock market indices and assets, investing themes, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

US treasury bonds are oversold and at trading near critical price support.

We have been watching the rotation in cyclicals – may be nearing a pause.

Gold is breaking down.

Stock Market Today Video – March 1, 2021

