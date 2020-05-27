U.S. Equities Market Update: Chasing Momentum Not A Good Idea

Guy Cerundolo
Guy Cerundolo
I am not a chaser of momentum as I continue to see the stock market indices in areas that we don’t want to be chasing.

Two important observations from Tuesday’s price action:

1). The Nasdaq Composite has achieved its MFU-4 target at 9345 which we have been highlighting for some time.

2). I see a shift starting in Momentum (MTUM) vs. Value (SPLV).

This looks like the start of a pullback in MTUM.

The S&P 500 Index had a gap higher on Tuesday and stopped at its 200-day moving average and ellipse area.

s&p 500 index may 27 stock market top technical price analysis chart image

The Nasdaq Composite also had a strong rally and achieved its MFU-4 target at 9345. This would be a good area to look for a pause/pullback.

nasdaq composite stock market top chart price analysis may 27

Both the Russell 2000 (IWM) and Mid-Cap (MDY), which have lagged, had a strong move up with the MDY gapping to its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

