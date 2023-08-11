U.S. Dollar Testing Important Support; Gold Bulls Watching!

By
Chris Kimble
-

The U.S. Dollar has been in a choppy rising trend higher since bottoming in 2007/2008.

You can see that rising channel in today’s long-term chart (below).

BUT King Dollar has been under pressure in recent months. So if the U.S. Dollar wants to keep climbing into year-end, it will likely need a jump-start soon! If not, it may continue to weaken and provide a tailwind to precious metals like gold and silver.

As you can see, the U.S. Dollar Index has been rejected by its overhead rising trend line a few times. The latest rejection has sent the Dollar back to an important 61.8% Fibonacci level at (1). This level acted as resistance twice but is now acting as support.

This is a huge spot for King Dollar. A bounce higher would keep the currency in the upper half of the rising channel, while a break lower would open the door for further downside while providing a tailwind for gold, silver, and the miners. Stay tuned!

U.S. Dollar Index “monthly” Chart

us dollar index long term trading support level investing chart image

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

